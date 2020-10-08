Manuel “Buddy” Rodriguez Montez Jr.. Born February 8, 1953 in Swindon, England went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020. Buddy was surrounded by his beloved family.
Buddy loved his wife, Nancy “the love of his life” and enjoyed many vacations together. Buddy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Camping in Big Lake, Arizona with all of his family was one of his favorite things to do.
Buddy was the first born son of Manuel Montez and Mary R Montez, followed by two sisters and one brother. He earned his associates degree of engineering from Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona. After graduating, he moved to Phoenix, AZ where he worked as a computer engineer for Honeywell for 42 years.
Sports were a big part of Buddy’s life. Although he enjoyed all sports, nothing was as special as his love for baseball and rooting for the New York Yankees. He listened to baseball games on his radio while growing up and passed the tradition onto his son Manny while coaching him through Little League. He loved talking Yankee stats with his granddaughter and attending baseball games played by his three grandsons. Family and baseball were very special in his life.
Buddy is survived by his wife Nancy Montez, brother David (Terrie) Montez, sisters Cyndi (Bob) Clark and Sandra (Frank) Torrez. Manny is also survived by his beloved son, Manuel A. Montez lll (Jennifer) granddaughter Brianna (Omar) Montez-Borbon and two great-granddaughters.
He also leaves behind children Jim Livingston (Lori) and his three grandsons.
Buddy is proceeded in death by his parents Manuel Montez and Mary R. Montez. Buddy is reunited in heaven with his daughter, Heather M. Montez and three of his grandchildren.
Buddy was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his strength, dedication to family and always accepting everyone with open arms. He will be missed by all those who were privileged to know him.
Private funeral arrangements were held on October 7, 2020 in Phoenix.