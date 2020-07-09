Manuel G. Rodriguez, a longtime resident of Clifton and a United States Marine Corps veteran, entered into eternal rest Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at his residence. Manuel was 87.
Graveside committal services for Manuel will be conducted Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at 8 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cemetery by Rev. Nathaniel Mma.
Military honors will be conferred by the American Legion Post #28 of Clifton.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, July 13, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.