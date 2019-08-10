Manuel Garrobo Provencio passed away in Tucson at the Veteran’s Hospital on Aug. 6, 2019. He was born March 24, 1945, in Safford to Ramon Provencio Sr. and Lucia Aguilar Provencio.
Manuel attended school in Thatcher, graduating from Thatcher High School. After graduation, on Oct. 3, 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he earned his service medal for marksmanship. After honorably serving, he returned to begin working as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry.
His children — Manuel, Janie, Matthew and Michael — were proud to call him dad. They loved spending time with him in his various activities: hunting, fishing, being a swap meet enthusiast, and working with wood and metal. Manuel also served in the Graham County Search & Rescue and was a member of the American Legion in Solomon.
Manuel is survived by: his loving children, Manuel J. Provencio, Janie M. (Peter) Fenton, Matthew Provencio and Michael A. Provencio; his sister, Janie Medina; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Ramon Provencio Sr. and Lucia Aguilar; his brother, Ramon Garrobo Provencio Jr.; and his granddaughter, Kashlynne Dezi Thygerson Provencio.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with a viewing at 8 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 9 a.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Thatcher Cemetery, with military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
