Marcelina Clark Peru
Marcelina Clark Peru was born in Lake Valley, N.M., on April 26, 1934, to Tomas and Petra Arrellin Nuñez. She had two brothers, Ramon Nuñez and Lupe Nuñez, and two sisters, Teresa Altamirano and Antonia Martinez.
Marcelina was raised in Hatch, N.M., where she attended school. As a child she liked to spend all her time outdoors playing with friends and homemade toys. Marcelina was better known as Shelly to most, a name she gave herself as a child.
On Oct. 25, 1948, Shelly married Joe G. Clark in Hatch. They had 11 children — four boys and seven girls — Joe Clark (Norma), Art Clark (DeeAnn), Dee Quiroz (Louie), Nancy Garcia (Pablo), Delfina Ruiz (Ruben), Frank Clark, Betty Valenzuela (Martin), David Clark (Lisa), Ida Furnish (Randy), Toni Alvillar (Martin) and Marcy Clark. Shelly also had 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
Shelly and Joe moved to Arizona with their eight children in 1961. Here she had the remaining three children. Shelly and Joe eventually made their home in Safford, where they dedicated their lives to raising their children. Even after the passing of Joe, this was the heart of the family, a home filled with love, where there was always a hot meal and a cold Dr. Pepper.
Shelly loved to cook, especially red and green chili with beans and a tortilla, the hotter the better. Shelly loved to dance from a young age and still could dance the jitter bug with the best of them. She loved to get dressed up, get her hair done and put on pretty shoes even if she wasn’t going anywhere.
Shelly married Andres Peru on Sept. 29, 1990. Shelly and Andres spent their time traveling and visiting family until his passing.
Shelly dedicated to her life to her family. She loved everyone with her whole heart. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t have done for anyone of them. Shelly passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2019, at her home, the home she loved, surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian burial for Marcelina will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 9 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family will receive friends Tuesday morning, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
