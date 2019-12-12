Marcelina Nuñez Clark Peru, 85, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian burial for Marcelina will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 9 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.