Margaret Ruiz Aragon
June 1, 2021. In the presence of her family resting at her home in Safford, Arizona, Margaret Ruiz Aragon went home to be with her loving heavenly Father.
She was born March 9, 1933 to Lucio Ruiz and Alberitia (Aurelia) Rivera in Gamerco, New Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Chavez Aragon, daughter Yolando Quintero, son Mike Aragon, two grandsons and six siblings.
She is survived by sisters Lena Loya, Carmen Saiz Carbajal and Virginia Medina, brothers Ramon Saiz, Lawrence Saiz and James Saiz and her children, Gilbert and Mary Quintero, Rosalie and Ernest Mares, Johnny and Monica Aragon, Fred and Sarah Aragon, Rick and Loretta Aragon, Evelyn Aragon and Margaret and Manuelito Hernandez.
She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren.
She was happiest when attending her worship services and surrounded by her family.
”She spoke with wisdom and faithful instruction on her tongue. She watched over the affairs of her household and did not eat the bread of idleness. Many women do noble things, but she surpassed them all. Charm is deceptive and Beauty is fleeing, but a woman who fears Jehovah is to be praised.”
Margaret never knew a stranger. Mother was generous to all she encountered, she was an awesome mother and there are no words to describe the love she had for her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you dearly Mom and Granny!
A memorial is slated for June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Vining Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life will follow at the Solomon American Legion at 4 p.m.