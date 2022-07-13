MARGARET RUTH DALEY MERRILL, 95, 1927 – 2022 The world lost a true saint, and heaven gained an angel, as Margaret Ruth Daley Merrill, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Gilbert, AZ on Thurs. evening, July 7, 2022. Margaret was born in Thatcher, AZ on May 14, 1927. She is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Thomas Seth Merrill, her eight siblings, and parents (Willis and Laura Daley). Margaret and Tom are survived by their four children Tom Merrill (Jeralyn Pixton), Jeanne Meldrum (Bob), Gregg Merrill (DeeDee Reed), and Julie Stapley (Brent). They have 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, who affectionately call her Nan. Viewing: Fri., July 15, 2022 at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services are planned for Sat. July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 W. Elliott Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233. Family Prayer: Sat., July 16, 2022 in the church at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Mon., July 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Thatcher, AZ Cemetery. Margaret’s life was all about service. While she fulfilled many callings and assignments in her church and community, her entire life was composed of many unsolicited acts of kindness she freely gave to others. Sincere, selfless, caring, sweetness, and gratitude are the words that describe Margaret Ruth Daley Merrill. She was "pure class" in all she did and a friend to everyone. Margaret's loving smile would light up a room and invite you into her heart. She will be greatly missed. Click this link to view additional details about Margaret's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/margaret-merrill
