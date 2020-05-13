Margaret “Yvonne” Siqueiros
Margaret “Yvonne” Siqueiros of Morenci, Arizona, passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 66. She was born on February 19, 1954, in Chihuahua, Mexico to Carlos Enriquez & Margaret Skinner Enriquez with siblings Dora, Charles, Billie, Mario, Pearl, Virginia, Tomas, Tisha, Elizabeth, and William.
She was raised in Bisbee, Arizona graduating from Bisbee High School in 1972. While still in Bisbee, she married Marco Siqueros, Jr. and the couple had six children; Mark, Brandon, Jaime, Carisa, Amy, and Nathaniel. Yvonne was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. One of her favorite quotes was: “Roses are red, violets are blue, angels in heaven know I love you.” Later in life, she began working as a home daycare provider and a cake decorator.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Life Teen group as she enjoyed working with the youth. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, creating fabric art, going to concerts especially her first Bon Jovi concert, watching television, interacting on social media, giving to and helping with charities, and spending quality time with her family.
Yvonne enjoyed telling funny and embarrassing stories. She was kind to all people, charitable, family-oriented, creative, intelligent, and funny. She will truly be missed by all who had to opportunity to get to know her. She lived the majority of her adult life in Morenci, AZ, and retired to Tyrone, New Mexico in July of 2016.
She is survived by her children Mark (Trish) Siqueros, Brandon Siqueros, Jamie (Karla) Siqueros, Carisa Sanchez, Amy Villa, and Nathaniel Siqueros, her mother Margaret Enriquez, her siblings Dora Martinez, Billie Sanders, Mario Enriquez, Virginia Enriquez, and Elizabeth Enriquez. Yvonne is also survived by 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her two sons-in-law Doroteo “Jr” Villa and Anthony “Tony” Sanchez, her siblings Charles Enriquez, Pearl Parra, and William Enriquez, and her father Carlos Enriquez.
Private family services will be held.
