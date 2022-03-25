We, the children of Margarita Garcia Campos, are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mother into eternal life on March 16, 2022 at Sherwood Village Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Her family was at her side to offer love and compassion in her final weeks of life.
Known to many as Mage, she was born on February 22, 1934 in Oputo Sonora, Mexico to Marcolfo and Delfina Castillo Garcia. As a child, along with her sister Maria and brother Manuel, the family would migrate into the United States, settling in Douglas, AZ.
On July 14, 1951 Mage married Candelario "Lalo" Campos in Lordsburg, NM. Eventually they would make their home on Shannon Hill in Clifton, AZ, where they would raise nine children. Mage and Lalo were very proud of their children and their accomplishments. Mage was a homemaker, cooking great meals and always providing for her family. She and Lalo were married 58 years before his passing in 2009.
She loved the Lord and always prayed for her family and friends. She attended First Assembly of God Church in Morenci, a place she loved to worship with the many friends she had there.
Sadly after living in her Shannon Hill home for 64 years, she would have to relocate in order to receive extended care and medical attention.
Mage is survived by her children Virgie Hernandez, Patsy (David) Gomez, Ed (Darlene) Campos, Ruben (Peggy) Campos, Delfie (Mike) Espinoza, Julia Campos, Annie (Eddie) Gomez, Eva Martinez and daughter-in-law Alison Campos. Her sisters Ramona Thome and Carmen Durazo. Brothers Manuel (Fina) Garcia and Marcolfo Garcia Jr. Also surviving her are 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Manuel, sister Maria Soto, granddaughter Kristen Campos, grandsons AJ Gomez and Anthony Hernandez and son-in-law Ben Hernandez.
Mom, thank you for the memories and all you did for us. We love you and will miss you dearly, you will never be forgotten. Until we meet again... Vaya Con Dios.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Sherwood Village and Emblem Hospice for the care and compassion shown to our Mother. For all those in the Clifton-Morenci area who were always there for her, offering their kindness. She cared deeply for you all. We would also like to thank the First Assembly of God Church and McDougal's Caldwell Chapel for the compassion extended to our family.
There will be a viewing at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 3-5 p.m.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church in Morenci at 9:30- 10:30 AM, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Wards Canyon Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.