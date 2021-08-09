Marguerite Gladys Tuttle, age 72, passed away on August 6th, 2021, in Safford, Arizona. She was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Lovell, Wyoming. She was born to her two loving parents Donald and Gladys Lowe. She had two siblings, Paul and Gloria.
Marge is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served all of her life. She served in many callings, but most recently was at the Family History Center. Marge was an accomplished seamstress. There was not a project that was too big or complicated for Marge to do. She sewed for everyone. She made wedding dresses for her daughters, blessing outfits for her great grandchildren, cheerleader outfits for local schools, and much more. Marge was loved by all because of her kindness to all.
Marge is survived by her loving husband Casey Ray Tuttle; her children and their spouses Derek Tuttle (Holly), Angela Rutledge (Timothy), Amy Link (Chuck); her mom Gladys Lowe, and her siblings Paul and Gloria Lowe, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Marge is preceded in death by her loving father Donald Lowe, her daughter Charlotte Tuttle, and two grandsons Zakari Tuttle and Tony Rutledge.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Solomon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Viewing will be prior to service beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.
Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.