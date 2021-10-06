The world lost a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend on Sept. 28, 2021, at her home in Pima, Arizona, at the age of 71.
Maria Candelaria Smith, though most knew her as “Candie” or “Momma Candie,” was born in Obregon, Sonora on Feb. 2, 1950. To seek a better life, Candelaria later immigrated from Mexico and settled in the small town of Pima with nothing but a dream. Through sheer determination and hard work, she became a revered member of the community.
The life she lived was one of love and acceptance, one that touched every heart that came in her path. She had a contagious smile that you couldn’t help but give her one in return. She offered a sense of security that you could bring her any problem in this world, and she would leave you feeling hopeful and assured.
Candie is survived by: many children; Jesus, Mirella, Patricia, Arturo, Rosa, Susie, Armando, Ammon, Julie, Ricardo, Daniel, Alexander, and Candie. Apart from her children, she is also survived by countless grandkids and great grandkids who adored her.
Though Candie has passed, she lives on through each person who were blessed to be a part of her life, even for a moment.
Funeral services for Candie will be conducted Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Concluding services with interment will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, Oct. 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and on Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center.