Maria S. Gener of Safford unexpectedly passed away on March 7, 2021, at the age of 79. She was born on July 21, 1941, in Tepatitlan De Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico to Felipa Ruiz Martin with siblings Profirio and Cresencio.
Maria came to the United States when she was 14. She married Lionel Gener in Clifton, Arizona and they were blessed with two children, Adriana and Lionel, Jr.. Maria was a happy person and was always cracking jokes. She was also very loving and devoted to her family. She was a gentle caregiver to her mother and dearly loved by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Adriana (Pedro) Ramirez and Lionel Gener, Jr. She is also survived by her brother Cresencio “Vergie” Martin, her grandchildren Jesus, Tiare, Marcelo, and Zacharias Ramirez, and Steven Gener, and great-grandchildren Derek and Rosaria Falkner.
Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband Lionel Sr., and by her mother Felipa Ruiz, and her brother Porfirio Martin.
Memorial services for Maria will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the St. Rose of Lima Church beginning with the Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with interment in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.