Maria Teresa Moran Guerrero, formerly of Morenci, entered into eternal rest Sunday evening, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center. Maria was 70.
Teresa was born and raised in Morenci, later graduated from Morenci High School in 1968 and married her husband of 50 years.
Teresa devoted her life to her husband, Manuel Guerrero Jr., and her five children, Veronica Babb (Ray Babb), Manuel M. Guerrero III (Rosalinda Guerrero), Elsa Robinson (Jason Robinson), Mario Guerrero and Miguel Guerrero; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Teresa lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her biggest joys came from her family; sitting back and watching those she loved enjoy life was what brought her true happiness. To know her was to love her; whether you knew her for 30 years or 30 seconds, her kind and genuine nature impacted all of us.
Anyone who entered her home was touched by a small person with a huge heart. She lived faithfully and authentically to God’s calling, laboring for others through her last day. Although, her death was sudden, through Teresa, the Lord showed us how to give to the end.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Guerrero was celebrated Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.