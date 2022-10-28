Marian "Nana" Bejarano Martin

Heaven gained an angel, Marian "Nana" Bejarano Martin, peacefully passed away on September 30, 2022 in her home town of Safford, Arizona at the age of 72. She was born to Francis Arellin Rios Bejarano and Tommy Lara Bejarano Sr. on January 21, 1950.

Marian attended school in Safford, AZ. She graduated from Safford High School in 1968. Ten years later on June 2, 1978 she married the love of her life Gary Martin. Gary and Marian immersed themselves in the happiness of raising their 5 children, Jacob, Connie, Jonathan, Jason and James.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments