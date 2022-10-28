Heaven gained an angel, Marian "Nana" Bejarano Martin, peacefully passed away on September 30, 2022 in her home town of Safford, Arizona at the age of 72. She was born to Francis Arellin Rios Bejarano and Tommy Lara Bejarano Sr. on January 21, 1950.
Marian attended school in Safford, AZ. She graduated from Safford High School in 1968. Ten years later on June 2, 1978 she married the love of her life Gary Martin. Gary and Marian immersed themselves in the happiness of raising their 5 children, Jacob, Connie, Jonathan, Jason and James.
A kind, compassionate and religious woman, Marian provided unconditional love for the Virgin Mary and her loyalty to her Catholic faith. She was a Unit Clerk in medical records and enjoyed helping others.
Marian is survived by her loving husband, Gary Martin, her children Jacob (Serena) Martin, Connie Martin, Jonathan (Danette) Martin, Jason (Yvette) Martin, James Martin, her siblings, Tommy Jr. (Nellie), Connie (Danny), David (Delia), Maria (Frank), Bea, Vince (Lisa), Peter (Michelle), Julie (Dennis), Vivian, Roxanne, 15 grandchildren; Savannah, Jacob Jr., Brooke, Amber, Jovan, Ayanna, Peyton, Bella, Adrianne, Jonathan Jr., Molly, Sophia, Ava, Camila, Leilah, 2 great grandchildren; Analisia and Nevaeh, as well as numerous loving family members and devoted friends.
Preceding Marian in death are her parents, Tommy Sr. and Frances Bejarano, her sister Pamela Burrell and grandson, Peyton Lane.
