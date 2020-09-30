Marianna Vascassenno of Tempe, formerly of Safford, passed away in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020, with her family at her side. Marianna was born on April 20, 1921, in New Plymouth, Idaho. She was the oldest of two daughters born to James Owen & Margaret Smock Owen.
Marianna’s sister, Jo, introduced Marianna to Salvatore Vascassenno and they were married in Pontiac, Michigan in 1949. Marianna’s sons, Ron & Mike, were joined by their sister Susan in 1950, brother Bill in 1952, sisters Margaret in 1956, and Sarah in 1961. Their big farmhouse in Clarkston, Michigan was the center of their family. Cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and school friends were always welcome and well fed. Italian food, spaghetti, garlic bread, and salad were everyone’s favorite.
Marianna’s love of music started with school plays in high school, she continued sharing her gift, singing solos in the local church as her family grew. Marianna’s love of shopping got a boost when she worked in a dress shop after the kids were grown. She loved knitting, jewelry making and was a good artist with watercolor.
To be a good mother and friend one has to be a good listener and Marianna was a good listener to her six children, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and her many friends of all ages.
Marianna is survived by Ronald (Sue) Applegate, Susan (Howard) Jenkins, William Vascassenno, Maggie Vascassenno, John Parker, and Sarah (Ruud) DeHeij, and nephew William White. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore “Sam” Vascassenno, her parents James L. Owen & Margaret L. Smock, Michael Applegate, and Joan M. Combs.
Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at noon at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel with interment in the Pima Cemetery following services. The family requires that all guests wear masks or face coverings to the services.
