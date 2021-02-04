Marie Elena Quirk, 77, of Safford, entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. She was born on Jan. 10, 1944, in Riverside, CA, to Wade Malcolm Wright and Helen Kenney Wright.
Marie grew up in Topton, North Carolina and graduated from Long Beach State University. She worked for 35 years for the City of Long Beach California and retired in 1995, then moved to Arizona.
She is survived by her sister Karen Wiley (Leroy), of Safford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stewart Quirk, who passed away in 1996.
She was laid to rest in the Phoenix National Cemetery next to her husband, in a private ceremony.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.