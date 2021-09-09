Marie Essie Templin, a resident of Safford, peacefully entered into rest Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. Marie was 77.

Services for Marie are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

