Marie Essie Templin

Sep 16, 2021

Marie Essie Templin, a resident of Safford, peacefully entered into rest Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. Marie was 77.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.