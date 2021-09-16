Marie Essie Templin, a resident of Safford, peacefully entered into rest Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. Marie was 77.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

