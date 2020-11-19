Marie Magana Chapman
Marie Magana Chapman, age 52 and a resident of Thatcher, entered into rest Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Tucson Medical Center Hospice Peppi’s House, following a lengthy illness.
Marie was born May 4, 1968, in Mexico. She relocated with her family to the Gila Valley, attending Thatcher schools and graduating with the class of 1989.
Following her graduation, she married Shawn Chapman. Marie had recently been residing her mother and sister, Andrea.
Marie leaves to mourn: her mother, Julia Romero; four brothers; six sisters; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We all loved her and will miss her dearly.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.