Mario Ogas Rodriguez Jr., of Clifton, Arizona, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
He was 74 years old.
Mario was born February 19,1948 in Morenci, Arizona. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1966 and joined the United States Marine Corps in June of 1967. Mario served in the Vietnam War where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. For his service in Vietnam he was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1970 Mario returned to Morenci where he married and had two children, Christina and David. In 2012 Mario retired from Freeport-McMoRan and spent his retirement years in Clifton doing the things he loved: fishing on Eagle Creek, often with his brother Joe, hiking, working on his Jeep and watching his beloved L.A. Rams win the Super Bowl in 2022.
Mario is loved and greatly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his love of family, and his full-hearted generosity to all who knew him.
Mario is survived by his two children, Christina Rodriguez and David Rodriguez; granddaughter Malia Rodriguez; brothers Joe Rodriguez, Gavino Rodriguez, Junie Rodriguez and Eddie Garcia; sisters Terry McCall, Mena Russell and JoJo Ortega; and many nieces and nephews.
Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Mario Rodriguez Sr. and Estella Nediano, and his brothers Frank Rodriguez and Larry Peru.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Rodriguez, Gavino Rodriguez, Eddie Carbajal, David Lucio Jr., John Lucio, Robert Lucio and David Rodriguez.
Services will be held on June 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton, with a reception to follow. All are welcome. Military honors will be conferred by the United States Marine Corps.
