Marion "Gayle" Cox Wilson passed away on August 1, 2020, in Safford, Arizona. Gayle was born on December 26, 1938, in Tucson, Arizona to parents Clovis Wilbur Busselle & Winnie Beatrice Drake Simmons Busselle with siblings Judy, Jan, and Butch.
Gayle was a member of the Ysleta Roughriders in 1953, competing in barrel racing. She was crowned as the Hidalgo County Rodeo Queen in 1956, and she then graduated from Lordsburg High School in 1957. On April 10, 1957, she married Bud Cox in Phoenix, Arizona, and the couple was blessed with three children; Kimmie, Brenda, and George. She enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her family.
Gayle also enjoyed her dogs and her horses, gospel music, arts and crafts, working in her yard, and visiting with her friends. She worked in the Arizona Racing industry and for a short while, she also worked for the Duncan Valley Electric Company and later began working for Dr. JJ Lovett for 18 years before retiring in 1998.
She trained racehorses with her husband Bud for many years and was a supporter of the local FFA and 4H. A few years after the death of her husband Bud, she married Don Wilson in Duncan, Arizona on December 27, 1984.
Gayle is survived by her children Kimmie (Delbert) Gardner, Brenda (DJay) Farbo, and George Cox, her sister Judy Shearer, numerous nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her companion dog Boots.
She is preceded in death by both of her husbands, Bud Cox and Don Wilson, her sister Jan Durrett, her brother Butch Busselle and her granddaughter Hannah Farbo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.