Maripaul Jordan
Maripaul Jordan, of Safford, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at her home with her loving husband, Leonard, at her side. She was born Feb. 26, 1952, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Paul Wilmer Landis and Jeanne Mallon Landis, with siblings Peggy, Sally, Johanna, Tim, Andrew, Bridget and Michael.
Maripaul graduated from St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, Calif., in 1970. She married Leonard Jordan in February of 1996 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Maripaul worked as a waitress, and loved cooking and gardening. She had a great sense of humor, was very giving and was loved by many because she was so filled with love for others. As Leonard said, “she is free from pain at last.”
She is survived by: her loving husband, Leonard; her niece and husband, Shelley and Filemon Onsurez; her siblings, Peggy Skinner, Sally Oliver, Johanna Clay, Tim Landis, Andrew Landis and Michael Landis; and by her cat, Kallie.
Maripaul is preceded in death by: her parents, Paul and Jeanne Landis; and her sister, Bridget Bravning.
A memorial will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church, located at 2934 W. 8th Street, Thatcher, AZ 85552.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneral chapel.com.