It is with great sorrow and much love that we announce the passing into eternity of Marla Kempton Wright at the age of 74. Marla was born on June 28, 1947, in Safford Arizona, to Lamar Curtis Kempton & Lois Foutz Kempton with siblings Wiley, Gene, Lorraine, Bob, Alvin, Rodney, and Brent.
Marla grew up in Eden, AZ and graduated from Pima High School in 1965, then went on to Sanford College of Beauty Culture, graduating in 1966. On November 17, 1967, Marla married her eternal companion, Gordon Eugene Wright, in the Mesa Arizona Temple and they were blessed with five children; Shawn, Kevin, Kathryn, Tricia, and Joni. She was actively involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many positions there.
She lived her life serving her family, her friends, and her community.
Marla will be lovingly remembered by her children Shawn (Jennifer) Wright, Kevin (Britney) Wright, Kathryn Wright, Tricia (Ron) Garrett, and Joni (Jon) Jarvis, her siblings Gene (Anne) Kempton, Bob (Laree) Kempton, Rodney Kempton, and Brent (Sandy) Kempton, 31 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, and her dog Lady.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon E. Wright, her parents Lamar & Lois Kempton, her brothers Wiley & Alvin, her sister Lorraine, and her grandson Jaxon Wright.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 29th, and again on Saturday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pima Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Marla will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Gordon in Eden Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
