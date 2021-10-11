Marlene Cluff Hansen Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marlene Cluff Hansen, age 70, born March 1, 1951, entered into eternal rest Oct. 7, 2021, in Safford.Funeral services for Marlene are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Funeral Service Marlene Cluff Hansen Funeral Home Eternal Rest Arrangement Date Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Safford man dies in accident Three minutes with...Dove Alicia Schnebly Lillie C. Saenz Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Pima audit reveals $29,248 in unexplained charges AIA Roundup Sign up for our email newsletters