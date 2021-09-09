Marlin Lee Miller, Sr., a resident of Pima, entered into rest Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence. Marlin was 83.

Funeral services for Marlin will be conducted Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

