Martha Navarrette, of Solomon, passed Monday, December 13, 2021. She was 78.

Mass Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic

Church. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

A Rosary will be offered Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church.

Viewing Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Navarrette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
