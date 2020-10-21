Martha R. Bylas, age 72 of Bylas, Arizona passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ. She was born in Bylas, Arizona on August 21, 1948, to her late father, Raymond Duryea, and her late mother, Millie Kindelay Wright, who was joined by her late stepfather, Allen MZ Wright.
She gave her full support in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and being creative with beadwork. She became known for her Mexican and Apache tamales.
She is survived by her spouse, Dempsey Bylas, Sr. and their children: Anna & Chat Goseyun of Peridot, Sandy and Al Karnopp of Minnesota, Danny Bylas of Bylas, Dempsey Bylas, Jr. of Bylas, Melissa and Greg Peaches of Glendale, Marthalin Bylas of Bylas, Garrett and Mabeline Bylas of Morenci, Cordaryl and Roshandra Cody of Bylas with 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her siblings include Veronica Wright, Anthony Wright, Burnette Wright, and Mary Lou LaParo all of Bylas. Her sisters-in-law: Victoria Rambler of Bylas and Elesta Morrison of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wyman Wright, and her mother, Millie Kindelay Wright.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 10 A.M with Pastor Joe Dietrich officiating. Interment was at Middle Mesa Cemetary, Bylas, Arizona.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.