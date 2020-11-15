Martin Maldonado
Martin Maldonado was a good husband, a loving father and is missed dearly by many friends and family after he rested on Nov. 5, 2020. He was born in Safford, Arizona on April 16, 1963 to Mary Maldonado and Willy Sanchez. Martin is survived by his wife, Luz Maldonado and his children, Leatrice, Martin Jr., Vanessa and Monica.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping fishing and hunting with his sons. He was very do it yourself and quite the handy man as well.
He dedicated his later years to being a devote servant to the Lord. He gave hope and promise to so many and began a life long journey to spreading his new found wisdom to anyone that would listen. This included not only his own daughters, but complete strangers as well. He wanted to share the joy he found in knowing Jehovah with the entire world, one Bible study at a time.
He was always willing to help anyone in need however he could. He was an incredible provider and left an impression on everyone he met. He leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him until the day we meet and can be whole again.
Burial services will be held Nov. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maldonado Cemetery, 7398 E San Jose Rd., Safford, AZ.