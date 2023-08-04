Martin Ramirez, age 103, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born on November 13, 1919, in Gleeson, AZ, to Rosario and Felipa Ramirez. Martin was the fifth eldest of eighteen children. He is survived by his siblings Vincent and Petra.
Martin was an amazing husband and father, loved his family, a great provider, and a good friend. He was a dedicated and hardworking person. He led by example, taught respect, discipline, and hard work. He was always willing to help others. Martin loved and led in his Catholic faith. He inspired his children to further their education, sports, music, and dancing.
Martin grew up and attended primary schools in Elfrida. He attended Douglas High School until his junior year, quit school to help support the family and farm. He worked in road construction until he joined the United States Army in 1940, Private 1st Class Company C 158th Infantry.
Martin met the love of his life and married Anita (Mariana) Montano in May of 1942. They were blessed with 79 years of marriage, they had ten children Martin II (Marty), Armando (Aurelia), Mary Lou (Angel), Toni (Roy), Leonardo, Nellie (Robert), Rosario Ygnacio (deceased), Connie (Kevin), Louis (Doris), John David (Teresa). And raised his great-grandson, Roman Gabriel. Martin was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In 1948 Martin and Anita moved to Morenci, AZ, where he worked for the Phelps Dodge Corporation for 33 years. Martin was well known for his excellent crane operator skills; he was known to mentor many a crane operator. Martin could often be seen running the hills to and from Morenci/Clifton. Martin retired in 1982, he and Anita returned to Douglas and built their dream home, and enjoyed it for 30 years. They moved to Gilbert in 2012 and lived with their children.
Funeral Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1551 Dana Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204 on Friday, August 25, 2023: Flag Ceremony at 10:15 AM; Rosary 10:30 AM, and Mass Service at 11:00 AM. Followed by a "Celebration of Life at La Casita Rec Center 2719 S. Reyes, Mesa, AZ 85202 at 1:00 PM. A private family burial service will be held later.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of Martin's son, Rosario Ignacio Ramirez.
