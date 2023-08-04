Martin Ramirez

Martin Ramirez, age 103, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born on November 13, 1919, in Gleeson, AZ, to Rosario and Felipa Ramirez. Martin was the fifth eldest of eighteen children. He is survived by his siblings Vincent and Petra.

Martin was an amazing husband and father, loved his family, a great provider, and a good friend. He was a dedicated and hardworking person. He led by example, taught respect, discipline, and hard work. He was always willing to help others. Martin loved and led in his Catholic faith. He inspired his children to further their education, sports, music, and dancing.

