Marvin Dane Serfass
Marvin Dane Serfass, a resident of Thatcher, passed into eternity Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Tucson Medical Center, following a brief illness. Dane was 55.
Dane was born in Tacoma, Wash., on Nov. 22, 1964, the son of Vern Dale and Helen RV Ogle Serfass. At a very young age his family relocated to Alabama where he grew up.
Throughout his lifetime he had a talent in working with his hands. He developed this talent and became a skilled mechanic and an excellent welder.
Dane was an avid University of Alabama football fan and never missed a game. He could often be found even taking in a recorded game from the previous season. Roll Tide!
Dane will be remembered as a loyal friend to many and a beloved son, brother and uncle.
Dane leaves to mourn: his father, Vern Dale Serfass, of Texas; his two sisters, Mesio Shayse Cope (Darrell), of Thatcher, and Verlande Townsend (Mike), of Hickory, N.C.; three brothers, Shane Dale Serfass, Shawn Jay Serfass (Robin) and Frankie Serfass (Brittany), all of Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dane was reunited in Heaven with his mother, Helen.
A celebration of Dane’s life will be conducted Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.