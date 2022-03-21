Marvin K Angle was born at home on September 12, 1942 to Samuel Angle and Esther Jensen Angle. He was the youngest of three brothers Howard, Rex, and Melvin. Marvin graduated from Safford High School in 1960 and Eastern Arizona College in 1962. He also attended the University of Arizona. Marvin worked for the family owned business, Angle’s Transfer Trucking for 25 years. He spent 12 years working for Safford Unified School District as the Transportation Supervisor and 12 years working for Phelps Dodge in the Shovel and Drill Department.
Five years ago Marvin and his wife moved away from Safford, their home of over 50 years to be closer to their family and doctors in San Tan Valley, Arizona.
Marvin passed away on March 17, 2022 in the hospital with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by: his parents, Samuel and Esther Jensen Angle; his brothers, Howard, Rex, and Melvin Angle.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loraine Lewis Angle, four children, Kelly (Chuck) Hansen, Allen Angle, Kenneth Angle, and Amanda (Alex) Gonzalez; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 in the Kenworthy Ward Chapel-1150 W Combs Rd., San Tan Valley, Arizona 85140.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Safford Cemetery at a later date to be determined.
