Mary Ann Sanchez-Roberts, 63, entered peacefully into rest at her home in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 1, 1956. She spent her childhood years in Safford where she attended Safford schools and graduated from Safford High School with the Class of 1974.
She continued her education at Eastern Arizona College and then moved to Tucson for a while before moving to Phoenix where she would join Honeywell.
After working several years at Honeywell in 1984 she began her working career at FedEx where she remained until her recent illness. She held various positions in both California and Arizona earning many awards and achievements, which included the Five Star Award, FedEx’ highest honor.
She was known for her loving, caring spirit and her love for animals. She spent many hours of her time volunteering at various animal shelters throughout the Phoenix area where she would earn Volunteer of the Year Award several times over the years.
She is survived by many who loved her; her partner, Anthony Rossi was tirelessly devoted to caring for her during her illness; her niece, Christiana Gastelum, gave much of herself to help care for her aunt until the very end.
She is also survived by a sister, Dora Sanchez; a brother, Ruben (Wanona) Sanchez and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Ruiz; father, Ruben Sanchez Sr; husband, Darrell Roberts; and her best friend, Jocelyn McCarthy.
Donations in her honor can be made to Rescue Animal Shelter where she spent many years volunteering her time.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a later date to be determined.
