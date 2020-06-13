Mary "Colleen" McCormick of York Valley, Arizona quietly passed away on May 30, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born on February 14, 1931, in Kayenta, Arizona to Lloyd Albert Wiltse & Mary Mann Wiltse with siblings Lloyd & Anna Marie Wiltse.
Colleen went to Ajo High School and then went on to marry Rolland J. “Red” McCormick on December 28, 1948, while still in Ajo. The couple was blessed with three sons; Dennis, Stanley, and Jim.
She loved crafting, gardening, landscaping, camping, sewing, and sitting outside watching the birds while listening to music. She was a caring, loving, and compassionate person. Colleen and Red celebrated 71 years of marriage this past December, something very few couples accomplish.
Colleen leaves behind her beloved husband, Rolland “Red” McCormick, and her sons Dennis (Rebecca), and Jim (Lucille) McCormick, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Albert & Mary Magdalen Wiltse, her son Stanley McCormick, her brother Lloyd Wiltse, her granddaughter Shannon Nelson, and her great-great-granddaughter Alaya Sanchez.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel beginning at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.