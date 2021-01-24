Mary Coronado of Safford entered into rest Jan. 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Crispin Coronado Jr.
Mary was born in Lubbock, Texas to Filiberto and Ramona Vargas. Mary was one of eight siblings from the Vargas family of Tucson including sisters, Stella (Manuel) Lopez, Annie (Ernie) Duran, Lorraine Vargas, Della (Bob) Pesqueira, Rosemary (Pete) Garcia and brothers, Alfred (Linda) Vargas, Israel (Ingrid) Vargas and Felix Vargas.
As a child, Mary attended Wakefield Middle School and enjoyed being a part of the then new Pueblo High and then Sunnyside High. Though she was unable to complete her high school education, circumstances led her to begin a journey in the restaurant industry as a teen working at Tucson’s own landmark, Lucky Wishbone.
Mary met and married Crispin Coronado Jr. and the Coronado family settled in Safford in 1965. As a young homemaker, she was able to be active and proselytize in her faith in English and then in Spanish. She enjoyed listening to music of various genres and attending concerts along with family. She also enjoyed gardening and entering food competitions with the support of family members.
Mary owned and operated El Coronado Family Restaurant in Safford along with loyal coworker, Alfredo Gonzalez.
Mary is survived by her daughters, sons and grandchildren including Julie (Anthony and Brianna), Della, Greg and Susan (Cris and Veronica), Marco (Diego, Emilio and Leila).
A testament to her faith as uno des Los Testigos de Jehova will be conducted via Zoom to be announced at a later date. A memorial service will follow with a live stream option available.
Thank you to all those that have reached out to share their sympathies and comfort with our family as we mourn. Unfortunately, we have been forced to delay arrangements due to ongoing family health and safety concerns.