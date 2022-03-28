Another angel has been called home. Mary E. Patterson left this life on March 23, 2022, in Queen Creek, Arizona at the age of 95. Mary was born on July 5, 1926, in Faulkner, Arkansas, to George D. Tice & Lucy Gentry Tice with siblings George Henry, Lester, Edward Crue, Dorothy, Nellie Mae, and Maudie Mae.
In 1945, she married Waldon Patterson in Pinetop, Arizona, and together they had four children; Bonnie, R0nnie, Johnny, and Patricia. Mary’s hobbies included sewing & quilting and she will be remembered for being Fiesty, loving, and caring.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Patterson, Patricia (Tracy) Pugmire and Joyce Best, her sister Maudie Mae (Nell) Bell, her grandchildren; Annie (Troy) Townsend, and Laura (Devry) Burch, 5 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, three brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Sheldon Cemetery in Duncan, Arizona.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.