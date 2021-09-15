Mary Helen Barquin was born on Dec. 24, 1934 to Everett Frank Capps and Martha Julia Standridge in Tabler, Oklahoma. She entered into eternity on Sept. 10th, 2021 in Spring, Texas with family by her side.
Mary Helen is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Martha Capps, brother Noble Capps, sister Viola Hammons, husband Carlos Barquin, daughter Patty Saunders, granddaughter Christine Figueroa and grandson Emilio Aguirre.
She is survived by her siblings Rena Robertson, Beulah Boyd, Jimmy (Judy) Capps, JoAnn Capps and Betty (Charles) Amerson. Children Brenda (Mike) Figueroa, Jerry (Sandra) Barquin, Carl (Mark) Barquin. Grandchildren Thomas (Amanda) Aguirre, Deborah (Aaron) McCormick, Jon (Jessica) Figueroa, Cassandra (Gary) Selvidge and Brittany Brandt. Great grandchildren Trenton Haralson, Jon Figueroa, Amarah Figueroa, Jennie Figueroa, Gunner Figueroa, Orran McCormick, Harmony Aguirre, Cheyenne Figueroa, Hayden Aguirre, Emilia Aguirre, Chance Aguirre, Isaiah Aguirre, Leah Brandt and Kendra Brandt.
Viewing will be Monday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 pm at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Thatcher Cemetery at 10 am. Services are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.
