Mary Jane “Janie” Dudderar Rasco
In loving memory of Mary Jane “Janie” Dudderar Rasco.
Mary Jane “Janie” Dudderar Rasco, 82, of Safford passed away at the Tucson Medical Center on June 25, 2020. Janie was born in Dover, New Jersey. She married James (Jay) L Rasco July 18, 1957 in Chula Vista, California. She is survived by her husband Jay, her son James Richard (Ric) Rasco, as well as her daughter Kathy Rasco Cook.
Janie joined her son Timothy (Tim) Lee Rasco, who passed away in 1992 from leukemia, into eternal rest.
She worked at Safford Home Health, retiring at 80. She enjoyed attending the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Safford, having a favorite seat on the right side of the chapel. One of her lifelong joys was reading. “I have always enjoyed reading...” Janie wrote in her journal, “Every day I would walk to the library from our home in San Diego. I would check out five or six books and read them in two to three days. My mother used to tell me (that) if the house burned down, I would be sitting in my chair reading a book.”
Family and friends remember Janie’s quiet, peaceful way about her. Her husband, Jay, says she was the love of his life for the last 65 years, and he misses her dearly. Janie’s children are grieved in missing many aspects of her nature, not least of which was Janie’s steadfastness.
A memorial for Janie is being planned. For her memory, her husband and family are raising funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Jay’s Facebook page.