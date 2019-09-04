Mary Jewel Mills, 87, of Thatcher, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Thatcher. She was born Aug. 9, 1932, in McCrory, Ark., to Leonard and Gertrude Ransom.
She married Barney Mills in Roswell, N.M. Barney passed away in 1997.
Mary was “One hell of a waitress.” She worked for many years as a waitress.
She is survived by: her children, Sandy Skipper, Bebe Allred, Seth Mills and Jason Mills; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and Mary’s siblings, Gladys Riordan, LJ Ransom, Nora Winsel, William Ransom, Bobby Ransom, Hansel Ransom, Betty Holley, James Ransom and Babe Austin.
A memorial reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Cry when a child is born
For you know not what her future may be
Rejoice when a loved one passes on
For she goes into a better world and is at peace.
