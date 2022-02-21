Purchase Access

Mary Leslie Larson

Mary Leslie Larson, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, February 18, 2022, at her residence. She was 77.

Services for Leslie are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

