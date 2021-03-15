In Loving Memory
Mary Mendez, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Mesa AZ. Mary was born in San Antonio Texas on April 9, 1933.
She was married to Juan S. Mendez SR.. Mary was the mother of 13 children, 19 grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. Mary was an extraordinary, loving, and selfless woman to all.
Mary was an active community member in Duncan AZ, where she lived for over 65 years. Mary was employed by Dr. J.J. Lovett for over 30 years and the United States Post office.
Mary was a hard worker, caregiver, and selfless woman. Mary was a true role model of what a woman is. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman of faith, love and peace. She will be greatly missed!
