Mary Smith, has returned to the stars and will be missed fiercely.
Mary Smith was one of those cheerful, warm, and welcoming souls who made sure everyone was comfortable and happy while in her presence. A hard-working woman, who seemed to never stop taking care of others.
The love she had for her children and grandchildren could be felt when she talked about them to anyone who asked. Mary was the kind of person whose heart grew larger as she made a place for every single person she met.
Her kindness was so grand, those who met her seemed changed just to know that a spirit like hers walked the Earth.
She is survived by her six children, four grandchildren, seven siblings and her mother.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Riverfront Lounge in Duncan at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.calwellfuneralchapel.com.