Maurine Hansen Richards
Maurine (Hansen) Richards, age 88, passed away peacefully September 3rd, 2020 in Mesa Arizona. She was born in Joseph City, Arizona on January 3rd, 1932 to John Harvey Hansen and Pauline Peterson. She graduated from Holbrook High School in 1949 and attended Arizona State College (now ASU) where she met her eternal companion Fred Richards. They were married in the Arizona Temple June 11, 1952, and moved to Safford as their permanent home where they raised her seven children.
Maurine was an accomplished seamstress and made most of her clothes since she was a teenager. She taught all her children how to sew (including the boys) and to be self-sufficient including cooking, gardening and canning. She handled the home finances, and nobody could stretch a penny further than her. Above all, she loved children. In addition to raising her own seven children, she was “mom” to many more.
She was active in church her entire life, serving in the primary, the Young Women’s camp committee, and in the library. In 1998, she served with her husband in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Virginia Richmond mission.
She truly led a simple, Christ-like life; she loved everyone, never spoke ill of others, and never complained despite enduring several physical challenges and having severe hearing loss. She is loved by all and will be greatly missed. The heavens have truly gained another angel.
Maurine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred Richards; siblings Boyd Hansen, Doris Hunsaker, and Kathleen Cooper; her seven children Alan, Keith, Gary, Marcia (Hardison), Marvin, David, and Carol (Miller); 30 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday September 12th at the Vining Funeral Home located at 1940 South 20th Avenue, Safford, AZ.
Viewing begins at 9:00 am, followed by the memorial service at 10:00 am. A grave side service will then be held at the Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary fund, or to the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.