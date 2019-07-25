Melvin Holyoak
Our beloved brother, father, and grandfather, Melvin Holyoak, peacefully returned to his loving Father in Heaven on Saturday, July 20, 2019, while at his daughter’s home, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 80, born Feb. 7, 1939.
Melvin had six children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Otto; mother, Leona; brother, Grant; and daughter, Jacienda.
He is survived by: children, Trudy Iaccino, Melvin (Jimmy), Andrea, Sarah Bertoch and Nathan; grandchildren, Miranda, Natasha, Sabrina, Ambrose, Jorja, Carma, Scott, Kayden, Kaitlyn, Shantel, Alyssa, Rachel Emily, Heather and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Yuka and Adilyn.
Melvin loved and served his Heavenly Father. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1958 to the Central States Mission and then Southern California after an illness. Melvin had an honest heart, full of love, and a disposition that made him endearing and easy to be around.
Melvin worked for the railroad both in the office and on the trains. Trains were a huge part of his life.
Melvin taught himself how to play the accordion by ear. He provided many hours of enjoyment through music. He was often asked to play for church functions, for family reunions and everything in between. At every Holyoak gathering, it was assumed he would play the accordion. It was mesmerizing to listen as he would play from one song to the next, never looking at a piece of music. Oh, how we loved to sit back and listen to him play. He and his music will sure be missed here on Earth!
Funeral services for Melvin will be conducted Monday, July 29, 2019, at 6 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fort Thomas Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at 8 a.m., at the Emery Cemetery.
