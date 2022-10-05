It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Melvin Wayne "Butch" Davis Sr. on Sept. 29, 2022 in Safford, Ariz. Melvin "Butch" was born to Hildagard Magdalina Schock and William Hyle Davis on Nov. 22, 1946, in Trona, Calif. Melvin had one sister, Linda Davis.
Growing up, Melvin developed a passion for hunting and fishing; he enjoyed being outdoors. He then found a need for speed and racing stock cars. He lived an outgoing life pursuing happiness, good times and making memories. He grew a passion for maintaining his yard and tending to his garden with his favorite dog, Spooky. Although Melvin had a heart of gold when it came to his four legged friends, Spooky was his favorite!
Melvin was a devoted and loving father. He is survived by his wonderful blessings, Melvin Wayne Davis Jr. (Shelly) of Alpine, Ariz.; Rocky Eugene Davis (Melissa) of Buckeye, Ariz.; Darwin Paul Davis (Elisa) of Lakeside, Ariz.; Tina Davis DeStefano (John) of Marana, Ariz.; Missy Davis Cryar of Douglas, Ariz.; Lori Montierth of Safford, Ariz.; Lois Ann Schmidt (Bill) of Safford, Ariz., and Kathy Heuser Jaramillo (Brandon) of Grants, N.M. His awesome legacy will continue through his 24 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, not to mention many other family members and his devoted friends — especially the ones he made at Jerry's Restaurant, where he is known as "The Sheriff" and the staff at Mechy's, from where he would get his "daily" Mexican food craving fix.
Melvin "Butch" Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Hildagard and William Davis; his daughter Terry Schreur; his aunt and uncle, Tina and Ray Jacob; former wife, Roberta Skip Davis, and late wife, Ethel M. Davis.
May we always remember the "BUY, SELL,TRADE" addiction Butch had! He'd buy new stuff, save it for later and try and resell it, always wanting more than what he paid for it. His charming ways, fun conversations and stickler ways will be greatly missed.
