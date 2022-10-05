Melvin Wayne "Butch" Davis Sr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Melvin Wayne "Butch" Davis Sr. on Sept. 29, 2022 in Safford, Ariz. Melvin "Butch" was born to Hildagard Magdalina Schock and William Hyle Davis on Nov. 22, 1946, in Trona, Calif. Melvin had one sister, Linda Davis.

Growing up, Melvin developed a passion for hunting and fishing; he enjoyed being outdoors. He then found a need for speed and racing stock cars. He lived an outgoing life pursuing happiness, good times and making memories. He grew a passion for maintaining his yard and tending to his garden with his favorite dog, Spooky. Although Melvin had a heart of gold when it came to his four legged friends, Spooky was his favorite!

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Davis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments