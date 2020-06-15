After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Mercy Rivera of Thatcher passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Mesa.
Mercy was born September 24, 1946, to Rosario Ramirez and Beatriz De La Torre Ramirez in Douglas and was raised in Pirtleville. She was the youngest in a family of eight and was very close to her brothers and sisters. Mercy worked as a licensed practical nurse for 35 years retiring in 2003.
Mercy married Bob Rivera on May 23, 1970. They lived in Bisbee before settling in Thatcher. There, Mercy and Bob lived and raised their three daughters; Renee (Tom), Diana (Kevin), and Andrea (Paul). Mercy was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, decorating, crafting, and traveling. Mercy was a very spiritual person and was deeply involved in volunteer services within the Catholic Church and community. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Mercy is survived by: her husband of 50 years; three daughters; three grandchildren, Raegan, Connor, and Carson; and sister Petra Fernandez, of Tucson. Mercy was predeceased by: her parents, Rosario and Beatriz Ramirez; her brothers, Felipe Pinedo, Chencho Pinedo and Tom Ramirez; and her sisters, Frances Robles, Nellie Navarro and Lity Pinedo.
Mercy is also survived by: her half-siblings Bell Latting, of Huachuca City, Arizona, Clara Ramirez-Swift, of Antioch, California, Martin Ramirez, of Gilbert, Vicente Ramirez, of Huachuca City, Arizona and Joe Ramirez, of McNeal, Arizona; and predeceased half-siblings, Lorenzo Ramirez, Luciano Ramirez, Ysidro Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, David Ramirez, Marcelo Ramirez, Pete Ramirez, Luis Ramirez, and Angelo Ramirez.
A private Rosary and prayer vigil will be recited on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a Mass of the Resurrection by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel to follow. Committal will proceed in the Thatcher Cemetery.
A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers for Mercy will be offered Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/viningfuneral/, Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m..
The family suggests donations in Mercy's memory to the Donor Network of Arizona, https://www.dnaz.org/about-us/make-a-contribution/
The Rivera Family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. May God bless you all.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.