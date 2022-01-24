Michael Anthony Garcia, 34 years old, passed away Jan. 4, 2022 at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Michael was born Jan. 22, 1987 in Safford, AZ to the late Pablo and Mary Alice Garcia. Mr & Mrs. Garcia raised their family locally, Michael attended Solomon Elementary, in Solomon, AZ and Safford High School, in Safford, AZ where he was a member of the graduating class of 2006.
Michael was a dedicated and hard worker. He worked various positions for Freeport -McMoRan. During his career with Freeport he worked in leaching, the boiler shop and in the heavy duty truck shop. At the time of his passing, Michael was a Bashas employee in Morenci, AZ.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pablo and Mary Alice and his brother Pablo Jr. Garcia, his Maternal Grandparents Fernando and Anita Aranda and Paternal Grandparents Gerardo and Sofia Garcia.
He is survived by his brothers Steven and DJ Garcia.
The family would like to thank Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center ICU staff for the care they gave Michael and to McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel for their care.
Micheal will be greatly missed by his brothers, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street in Safford, Arizona, 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
