Michael Anton Kachel, a United States Army veteran and resident of Safford, entered into rest Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Tucson after a brief acute illness. Michael was 78. Michael was born in Los Angeles, California in 1942.
He leaves to mourn his loss: his wife of 52 years, Linda, of Safford; his beloved daughter, Aimee Plunkett, of Rio Vista, California; his sister, Patricia Kachel of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many, many friends.
Michael was proud of his service in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers under his Commander in Chief, John F. Kennedy. Michael was greatly honored to receive an official commendation for his role in the Honor Guard at the graveside services for the fallen President at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 25, 1963.
Michael was prepped and ready for deployment during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a boat operator, expert in marksmanship, and floating bridge construction as a member of the 100th Float Bridge Company based in Ft. Belvoir, VA. He was also an assistant instructor in pontoon bridge construction at West Point, NY. Michael was a backyard railroad enthusiast, a talented professional model maker at Mattel Toys, and spent nearly 30 years as the Owner/Operator of MAK Drayage Trucking Company in Livermore, CA.
Michael and Linda retired to Safford from Livermore in 2002. He was an avid off-roader, once racing his home-built WWII Jeep in the Baja 1000. He enjoyed exploring ghost towns all over the Southwest. He will forever be in our hearts.
Services are private and will take place at a later date in Safford, AZ.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.