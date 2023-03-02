Michael D Thomas

Michael Thomas (Mike or M.D.), 79, of Virden, NM, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on February 15th.

Mike was born November 26, 1943, to Ivan and Lois Thomas in Colorado but he was raised in the Milwaukee, WI area. He moved to California in the early 1960s to finish his college education. He graduated from UC Davis with a BS in Animal Science.

