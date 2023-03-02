Michael D Thomas

Michael Thomas (Mike or M.D.), 79, of Virden, NM, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on February 15th.
Mike was born November 26, 1943, to Ivan and Lois Thomas in Colorado but he was raised in the Milwaukee, WI area. He moved to California in the early 1960s to finish his college education. He graduated from UC Davis with a BS in Animal Science.
After graduation he was able to begin his lifelong passion when he landed his first job as a thoroughbred trainer at Agua Caliente racetrack in Tijuana. He moved his young family to San Diego and began a 50-year career as a breeder, owner, and trainer of thoroughbred horses. He raced his horses in California, Louisiana, Nevada, and New Mexico, but found his niche racing in the Arizona Fair Circuit. He was very proud of his success in Arizona and of being named Leading Trainer at many of the Arizona Meets.
In the early 1980s Mike began his second career and passion when he was hired to teach second grade in Vista, CA, where he taught for almost 25 years. For many years he taught school all week, loaded his horses, and then set off for Arizona to race on the weekends.
In 2007 Mike and his wife Debbie (Bunny) moved from Fallbrook, CA to their horse farm in Virden, NM. For the next six years Mike also taught third grade in Duncan, AZ. He retired from teaching in 2013.
Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie, children, stepsons, grandchildren, siblings and their families. He is predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Megan.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in the Duncan area in April.
