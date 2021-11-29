Michael Lee Dowdle, of San Jose, California, entered into eternity on Nov. 15, 2021. Michael was born on Feb. 1, 1975 in Provo, Utah, to parents Glen Lee and Melinda Louie O’hara Dowdle with siblings Meagan, Kristina, Katherine.
Michael attended Safford High School, and after graduation he attended Brigham Young University where he majored in political science. He spent his last semester in Washington DC where he was a congressional aid. After completing this assignment early and graduating, Michael returned home and cared for his mother who died of cancer shortly there after.
He began working in California as a real estate administrator and in 2005, he married Lori Stivers and became the father to his three step-children Danielle, Greg, and Tiffany. Later Lori and Michael divorced but remained good friends and supported each other until Michael's death.
Since Michael had a degree in political science he enjoyed talking about politics with friends and family. He also enjoyed sports and going to games with his father. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the California, Sacramento Mission.
He is survived by his parents Glen and Teri Dowdle, his siblings Meagan (Anthony), Kristina (Kim), and Katherine, step-children Danielle, Greg, and Tiffany, his nephew Jaxon Harlan and niece Piper Alford, four step-grandchildren, and various aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother Melinda Dowdle, his uncle Don Dowdle, his aunt and uncle Karen & Bill Fishbaugh, and his grandparents.
Services for Michael will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Safford Stake Center with interment to follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
