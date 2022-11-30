Michael P. Trujillo

Michael P. Trujillo, age 62, of Safford, passed away on November 21st, 2022 at his home after a long brave fight with Parkinson's disease.

Mike was born on the 25th of January 1960 to Pablo and Guadalupe (Bootsie) Trujillo. He was the baby of the family with two older Sisters and two older Brothers, Cynthia (Montez), Pauline (Stidum), Gary and John. As a child, he loved spending his time playing in the dirt, mud and then meticulously cleaning up right after. He loved working on cars and helped others with their cars for no charge. He was also an avid skilled hunter. He hunted every year for over fifty years and also tagged along to help others in their hunt as a scout. In High School he played football. He graduated from Safford High School in 1978.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Trujillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments