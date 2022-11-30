Michael P. Trujillo, age 62, of Safford, passed away on November 21st, 2022 at his home after a long brave fight with Parkinson's disease.
Mike was born on the 25th of January 1960 to Pablo and Guadalupe (Bootsie) Trujillo. He was the baby of the family with two older Sisters and two older Brothers, Cynthia (Montez), Pauline (Stidum), Gary and John. As a child, he loved spending his time playing in the dirt, mud and then meticulously cleaning up right after. He loved working on cars and helped others with their cars for no charge. He was also an avid skilled hunter. He hunted every year for over fifty years and also tagged along to help others in their hunt as a scout. In High School he played football. He graduated from Safford High School in 1978.
Mike also had countless friends whom he treasured. He never met a stranger and loved to exchange stories. He had an infectious sense of humor and always had a smile on his face.
Mike married the love of his life Mitzi in 2005 on Mt. Graham. They first met in 1972 when Mike’s Mom Bootsie sent him to meet the new neighbors grandchildren. Mitzi being the protective person she is, smacked him on the head with her baton when he got too close. Little did they know at the time that someday they would be husband and wife.
Being a loving and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Mike and he certainly did not disappoint. Mike is survived by his loving wife Mitzi Trujillo, son Miguel Trujillo (Kim) and two daughters Vanessa Armstrong (Jess) and Kristy Trujillo. He was preceded in death by his daughter LeAnna Trujillo in 2014. Mike also was a stepfather to Mitzi’s children Kristen Abalos (Robert) and Jace Wissinger.
Mike is survived by the little loves of his life, Grandchildren. They are Mckenna and Calob by his son Miguel. LeAnna had Kathleen, Briann, Jacee, and Mason. Vanessa’s children are Clayton (Samantha), Riata (Memo), Braiden, and Cooper. Kristy’s are Francisco, Cezar, Alandra, Nylena, and Khamayalani. And then Jordan (Dalton), Deion, Mia and Payton by Kristen and Kambria by Jace. Mike was also the proud grandpa of his Great Grandchildren Eliana and Kacey by grandson Clayton. Malachi and Maverick by granddaughter Riata. Carter Collins by granddaugter Kathleen Graham. All were loved deeply by Mike and Mitzi.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Trujillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.